Leading United Nations officials have demanded "an end to the appalling human suffering and humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza nearly one year into Israel's war on the besieged enclave

"These atrocities must end," they said in a statement on Monday, signed by the heads of UN agencies that include UNICEF and the World Food Programme along with other aid groups as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual UN General Assembly.

"Humanitarians must have safe and unimpeded access to those in need," they said.

"We cannot do our jobs in the face of overwhelming need and ongoing violence."

The UN has long complained of obstacles to getting aid into Gaza and distributing it amid Israeli attacks.

Healthcare 'decimated'