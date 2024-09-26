The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has said it expected Lebanon's economy to decline further in 2024 because of geopolitical turmoil.

Lebanon's economy will contract by one percent in 2024, the EBRD predicted on Thursday, heavily revising its estimation made in May that the struggling economy would grow slightly.

Israel's war in Gaza has already impacted neighbouring countries' economic growth and fighting is now heightening in Lebanon.

"Any escalation will certainly weigh down on growth," Beata Javorcik, the EBRD's chief economist said.

The country, already facing difficult economic conditions and sky-high inflation, has lost more than 40 percent of its GDP since 2018, the bank said in a report.

It added that "political impasse and stagnant progress on critical reforms continued to hold back recovery".

Meanwhile, in the midst of Russia's war on Ukraine, the Russian economy grew 4.7 percent in the first half of 2024, as the price of the country's oil exports offset the impact of Western sanctions.