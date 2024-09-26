At least 46 people, including 37 children, have drowned while celebrating a Hindu festival in eastern India, a local government official has said.

The victims drowned in separate incidents in Bihar state while ritually bathing in rivers and ponds swollen by recent flooding, an official from the Bihar Disaster Management Department said on Thursday.

"People ignored danger water levels in rivers as well as ponds while bathing to celebrate this festival," said the official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The drownings occurred from Tuesday across 15 districts of Bihar state as devotees marked the Jitiya Parv Hindu festival, observed by mothers for the wellbeing of their children.

Authorities were working to recover three other bodies, the official said.

The state government has announced compensation to each of the victim's families, he said.

Flash floods