United Nations, New York — Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric has told TRT World that there needs to be an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon as fears of a possible Israel ground invasion mount.

"We want peace now," Djuric told TRT World on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday.

"We need to put pressure on the stakeholders as much as we can, and I hope the discussions here in New York this week can contribute to dropping the level of tensions."

Tensions remain high in the Middle East as Israel launched more attacks on Lebanon, an Arab country already reeling from recent air strikes that killed more than 550 people, including children, and wounded hundreds.

Some 100,000 people have been internally displaced due to ongoing Israeli strikes and fears of Israeli land invasion.

Daily clashes between the Israeli army and Lebanon's Hezbollah group has depopulated civilian areas on both sides of the combustible Israel-Lebanon border.

Hezbollah says it will only stop targeting Israeli military sites when Tel Aviv ends its war on besieged Gaza. Israel has vowed to continue its bombardment of Lebanon and return thousands of Israelis to the northern areas who fled the clashes since October 2023.

Countries have tried hard to convince Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a 21-day truce.

But Netanyahu upon his arrival in New York for his upcoming UNGA speech said his military would continue to attack Lebanon with "full force", dimming hopes for a ceasefire.

"We will not stop until we reach all our goals, chief among them the return of the residents of the north securely to their homes," Netanyahu said.