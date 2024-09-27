Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Britain's first Muslim cabinet minister, has resigned from the Conservative Party, citing its shift to the right and accusing it of hypocrisy.

Warsi, who served in former premier David Cameron's cabinet, announced her resignation on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a "sad day" as the party had become unrecognisable from the one she once represented.

She explained that her decision was driven by the party's treatment of various communities and its increasingly divisive policies.

Her resignation follows an ongoing Conservative Party investigation into her support for Marieha Hussain, a protester who shot to fame when she put up a placard showing the Conservative politicians Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman as "coconuts" during a protest.

Hussain was recently acquitted of a racially aggravated offence.

Warsi publicly celebrated Hussain's acquittal, which sparked internal backlash within the party. Refusing to retract her support, Warsi condemned the party's decision to revisit the issue behind closed doors.

In her post on X, Warsi expressed frustration with the party's direction, saying, "The current party is far removed from the one I joined."

She highlighted the "double standards" in the Conservatives' approach to different communities and reiterated her commitment to "speaking truth to power".

Warsi's resignation is the latest in her long-standing criticism of the party's handling of anti-Muslim hate and its rhetoric surrounding asylum seekers.