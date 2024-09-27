WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK Muslim lawmaker Warsi backed 'coconut' protester. Now she's out
Warsi says her decision reflects the party's increasing drift toward populist rhetoric and its failure to uphold principles of transparency and justice.
UK Muslim lawmaker Warsi backed 'coconut' protester. Now she's out
"The current party is far removed from the one I joined," Warsi says. / Photo: Reuters
September 27, 2024

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Britain's first Muslim cabinet minister, has resigned from the Conservative Party, citing its shift to the right and accusing it of hypocrisy.

Warsi, who served in former premier David Cameron's cabinet, announced her resignation on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a "sad day" as the party had become unrecognisable from the one she once represented.

She explained that her decision was driven by the party's treatment of various communities and its increasingly divisive policies.

Her resignation follows an ongoing Conservative Party investigation into her support for Marieha Hussain, a protester who shot to fame when she put up a placard showing the Conservative politicians Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman as "coconuts" during a protest.

Hussain was recently acquitted of a racially aggravated offence.

Warsi publicly celebrated Hussain's acquittal, which sparked internal backlash within the party. Refusing to retract her support, Warsi condemned the party's decision to revisit the issue behind closed doors.

In her post on X, Warsi expressed frustration with the party's direction, saying, "The current party is far removed from the one I joined."

She highlighted the "double standards" in the Conservatives' approach to different communities and reiterated her commitment to "speaking truth to power".

Warsi's resignation is the latest in her long-standing criticism of the party's handling of anti-Muslim hate and its rhetoric surrounding asylum seekers.

Recommended

In 2022, she defended fellow Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani, who alleged she was dismissed from her ministerial role because colleagues were uncomfortable with her religion and her refusal to shield the party from accusations of Islamophobia.

In an interview with Sky News, Warsi argued the party treats anti-Muslim hate as "far less serious" than other forms of discrimination.

Warsi, who is of Pakistani descent, was appointed by Cameron in 2007.

In 2014, she resigned from her role as a minister in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office over the government's Gaza policy. At the time, she criticised the UK's stance as "morally indefensible" and called for a weapons embargo on Israel.

Throughout her political career, Warsi has been a vocal opponent of racism and anti-Muslim hate within the Conservative Party.

The Conservative Party responded, saying it had received complaints about Warsi's "divisive language" and had launched an investigation.

However, Warsi insists her decision reflects the party's increasing drift toward populist rhetoric and its failure to uphold principles of transparency and justice.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control