Death toll from twin Russian strikes on Ukraine medical centre rises to 10
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is "waging war on hospitals", saying the world must pay attention to what Moscow is targeting.
Rescues work at a site of a hospital hit by a Russian kamikaze drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy / Photo: Reuters
September 28, 2024

The death toll from the twin Russian strikes on a medical centre in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has risen to ten.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack on Saturday, saying Moscow is "waging war on hospitals."

"Everyone in the world who speaks about this war must pay attention to what Russia is targeting. They are waging war on hospitals, civilian facilities and people's lives," the president said.

The first strike on Saturday killed one person. Russia attacked again while patients and staff were evacuating, said Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Local officials in Sumy said Shahed drones were used in the attack.

Twenty-one other people were wounded, Sumy Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said.

Sumy lies some 32 kilometres from Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have made a surprise incursion since August 6 in a bid to divert the Kremlin’s military focus away from the front line in Ukraine.

In Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, a Russian air strike on the village of Slatyne on Saturday killed three people and wounded three more, Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

Syniehubov also said one person was killed in a drone attack in the nearby village of Kozacha Lopan.

Overnight drone attack

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 69 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight into Saturday as well as two of the four missiles.

City authorities in Kiev said around 15 drones had been shot down over the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts.

In Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s home city, local officials said on Saturday that a man’s body was found under the rubble of an administrative building hit by a Russian missile on Friday, bringing the death toll from that attack to four.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said Saturday that air defences overnight had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region, both areas bordering Ukraine.

One person was killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border city of Shebekino on Saturday, Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Two other people were wounded.

