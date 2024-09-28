The death toll from the twin Russian strikes on a medical centre in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has risen to ten.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack on Saturday, saying Moscow is "waging war on hospitals."

"Everyone in the world who speaks about this war must pay attention to what Russia is targeting. They are waging war on hospitals, civilian facilities and people's lives," the president said.

The first strike on Saturday killed one person. Russia attacked again while patients and staff were evacuating, said Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Local officials in Sumy said Shahed drones were used in the attack.

Twenty-one other people were wounded, Sumy Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said.

Sumy lies some 32 kilometres from Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have made a surprise incursion since August 6 in a bid to divert the Kremlin’s military focus away from the front line in Ukraine.

In Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, a Russian air strike on the village of Slatyne on Saturday killed three people and wounded three more, Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

Syniehubov also said one person was killed in a drone attack in the nearby village of Kozacha Lopan.