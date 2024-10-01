Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has resigned from his Cabinet, paving the way for his likely successor, Shigeru Ishiba, to take office.

"I believe it is important to have the new administration get the public's judgment as soon as possible," Ishiba said Monday in announcing his plan to call a snap election.

Opposition parties criticised Ishiba for allowing only a short period of time for his policies to be examined and discussed in parliament before the vote.

Ishiba was chosen as the governing Liberal Democratic Party's leader on Friday to replace Kishida, who announced in August he would resign at the end of his three-year term.

Ishiba is assured of becoming prime minister later on Tuesday in a vote by parliament because it is dominated by his party's ruling coalition.

Kishida and his ministers stepped down at a Cabinet meeting in the morning, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on early Tuesday.

Diplomatic role

Hayashi, who is Kishida's top confidante, said the world has high expectations for Japan's diplomatic role, noting a deepening global divide over Russia's war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.