Glory, Money, Hatred | Storyteller
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Glory, Money, Hatred | StorytellerMost YouTubers dream of turning from amateurs to entrepreneurs but sometimes these dreams end in tragedy. We investigate the dark side of social networks.
Glory, Money, Hatred / Others
October 1, 2024

[NOTE: Glory, Money, Hatred available until October 28, 2024.]

All YouTubers dream of turning from amateurs to entrepreneurs mingling with the rich and famous, earning big money thanks to product placements and YouTube videos. Nico and Daniela, the couple from Nicocapone (an online comedy show), have been living a fairy tale with their 29 million subscribers for some years now.

Recommended

However, for others, the dream ended in tragedy. The influencer Mava Chou committed suicide on Christmas Eve, after a horrendous hate campaign on social networks. Her family tells us of the insatiable need for love, the fragility, the voyeurism, the relentless cyberstalking and the digital war that brought networks.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT. Live stream: http://trt.world/ytlive

SOURCE:TRT World
