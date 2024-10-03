Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has said on Thursday said the crisis in the Middle East is a "collective genocide" and that his country has always warned of Israel's "impunity".

"It has become crystal clear that what is happening is genocide, in addition to turning the Gaza Strip into an area unfit for human habitation, in preparation for displacement," he said during the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit in Doha.