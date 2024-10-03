The death toll after a boat capsized in Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 78, the provincial governor said.

A frantic search and rescue operation was under way hours late on Thursday as many remained unaccounted for from the vessel, believed to have had 278 people on board.

"It'll take at least three days to get the exact numbers because not all the bodies have been found yet," Governor Jean Jacques Purisi told the Reuters news agency.

Relatives sobbed on shore as victims were placed in body bags and carried away, a Reuters witness said, and video footage shared widely online showed a packed multi-deck vessel listing sideways in calm waters before it overturned and pitched flailing passengers into the lake.

The vessel was going from Minova in South Kivu province to Goma, in North Kivu province.

"I was at the port of Kituku when I saw the boat arriving from Minova, full of passengers," witness Francine Munyi said.

"It started to lose its balance and sank into the lake. Some people threw themselves into the water."

"Many died, and few were saved," she added. "I couldn’t help them because I don't know how to swim."

'Women and children sinking'