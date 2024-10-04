WORLD
3 MIN READ
Women in UK submarine forces face bullying, abuse by male colleagues: probe
An internal investigation revealed multiple incidents of abuse and harassment following allegations by former Lt. Sophie Brook of a "constant campaign of sexual bullying" that she had endured while in the service.
Women in UK submarine forces face bullying, abuse by male colleagues: probe
The report stated that there have been sanctions “up to and including discharge from the Royal Navy” against “several individuals.” / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 4, 2024

Women in the submarine forces in the UK's Royal Navy have suffered multiple incidents of abuse and harassment by male submariners, some of whom were senior officers, including “at least” one report of rape, according to an internal investigation.

The heavily redacted report published on Friday arose from allegations by former Lt. Sophie Brook of a "constant campaign of sexual bullying" she had endured while in the service.

The head of the Royal Navy apologised to Brook personally as the investigation's findings were made public while praising her "courage" in coming forward.

Admiral Ben Key, who ordered the probe in 2022 after the allegations came to light, said the "investigation has confirmed misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable" behaviour.

"This is intolerable," he said. "Today I also offer a public apology, both to Ms. Brook and to any personnel — past or present — that have been subject to any form of unacceptable behaviour during their time in service. I am truly sorry.”

RelatedThe UK can’t keep track of how much it paid to Iraqis its soldiers abused

'Meaningful change'

Recommended

Brook, who has since left the submarine service, said "multiple people" had contacted her with similar concerns after she first went public with her accusations.

After leaving the Royal Navy in early 2022, Brook was subsequently given a suspended jail sentence for sharing in an email sensitive information about her experience in the submarine service.

The report stated that there have been sanctions "up to and including discharge from the Royal Navy" against "several individuals."

In a statement provided to Sky News, Brook said she “remains concerned about the Navy’s commitment to delivering meaningful change."

"I came forward not just to see justice for myself but to shine a light on a culture that for too long has been permitted to thrive within some of the most elite branches of the Armed Forces," she said.

Women make up about 10 percent of full-time Royal Navy personnel and have been eligible to serve on submarines since 2011, with the first women joining three years later.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control