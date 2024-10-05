WORLD
4 MIN READ
Worldwide thousands join protests for Palestine ahead of Gaza anniversary
Some of the UK march’s organisers say they plan to target companies and institutions that are “complicit in Israel’s crimes,” including Barclays Bank and the British Museum.
Worldwide thousands join protests for Palestine ahead of Gaza anniversary
By midday Saturday, thousands had gathered in central London’s Russell Square amid a significant police presence. / Photo: Reuters
October 5, 2024

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have taken to the streets of London, Paris, Rome and other world capitals to call for a ceasefire as the first anniversary of Israel's year-long assault on Gaza approaches.

Massive rallies are planned in several European cities, with the largest gatherings expected from Saturday to Monday.

Events will peak on Monday, October 7, the date of the anniversary.

By midday Saturday, thousands had gathered in central London’s Russell Square amid a significant police presence.

Some of the march’s organisers had said they planned to target companies and institutions they claimed were “complicit in Israel’s crimes,” including Barclays Bank and the British Museum.

Scuffles broke out as police officers pushed back activists trying to get past a police cordon.

Two people were arrested, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Britain, said he and others will keep organising marches until action against Israel is taken.

“We need to be out on the streets in even bigger numbers to stop this carnage and stop Britain being drawn into it,” Jamal said.

Recommended

In Rome, a few thousand demonstrators gathered in spite of a ban by local authorities who refused to authorise protests in the Italian capital.

Protesters chanted “Free Palestine, Free Lebanon” on Saturday.

In the Philippines, dozens of activists protested near the US Embassy in Manila, where police prevented them from getting closer to the seaside compound.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, a march is scheduled from the Brandenburg Gate to Bebelplatz on Sunday.

Since a year ago, protests have regularly taken place in cities across the country in response to Israel's military offensive in Gaza, which followed Hamas’ attack on Israel last October 7.

In the year since, more than 41,800 people have since been killed, most of them women and children, and nearly 97,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control