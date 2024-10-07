WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran resumes air traffic amid rising tensions with Israel
Iran initially closed its airspace for less than two days, from Tuesday night until Thursday morning.
Iran resumes air traffic amid rising tensions with Israel
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has advised European airlines to avoid Iranian airspace until October 31. / Photo: Reuters
October 7, 2024

Iranian authorities have announced the resumption of air traffic after flight cancellations at some airports over "operational restrictions", state media reported on Monday, as Israel vowed to retaliate for an Iranian missile strike.

Flights have been operational again since 11:00 pm (1930 GMT) Sunday and were being "carried out in accordance with the flight schedule", said Jafar Yazarloo, spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, quoted by the IRNA state news agency.

Iran on Tuesday launched around 200 missiles in its second direct attack on Israel, in what it said was retaliation for the killing of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in the region, along with a general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Ever since, Israel has said that it will respond to Iran's attack.

Iran initially closed its airspace for less than two days, from Tuesday night until Thursday morning.

Recommended

The aviation body announced then that both domestic and international flights were grounded for security reasons until the reopening.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has advised European airlines to avoid Iranian airspace until October 31, with the situation under on going review.

RelatedNarrative of Iran as 'sole provocateur' ignores Israel's actions in Gaza
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control