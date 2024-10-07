The Israeli army has implemented a policy of harassment, torture and medical neglect against detained Palestinians, according to a report by the local non-profit organisation B'Tselem.

Women, children, doctors, health workers and civil defence personnel have been among those detained in Gaza since Israel's ground invasion on October 27, 2023.

Prisons turned into 'torture camps'

"Prisoners' testimonies lay bare the outcomes of a rushed process in which more than a dozen Israeli prison facilities, both military and civilian, were converted into a network of camps dedicated to the abuse of inmates," said the report.

The report highlighted that before October 7 last year, when Israel launched its onslaught on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the number of Palestinians in Israeli prisons was 5,192, while the number of Palestinians in prisons and detention centres since July this year has almost doubled to 9,623.

While there is no official data on the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in Gaza, Israeli media has reported that at least 4,500 Palestinians have been detained in the enclave.

Sde Teiman: Israel's 'Guantanamo'

Israel's Sde Teiman detention facility in the Negev desert, where inhumane crimes including sexual abuse and torture were found to have been committed against Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in Gaza, is considered one of the detention centers where Palestinians are treated most severely.

A report by the not-for-profit organisation, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), said that physical and psychological violations were committed against Palestinians at Sde Teiman, which is called Israel's "Guantanamo".

Ten Israeli soldiers at the facility were detained on charges of raping a Palestinian prisoner, prompting harsh regional and international criticism of the government.

Right-wing extremist Israelis opposed to the detention of the soldiers forced their way into Sde Teiman and broke into the Israeli military court building at the army's base in Beit Lid.

Among those who stormed the military base were Israel's far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, ruling Likud Party deputy Nissim Vaturi and Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionist Party.

The Israeli soldiers were investigated and placed under house arrest without indictment on August 13. Israeli human rights organisations described the move as an approach to allow soldiers and army commanders to escape punishment.