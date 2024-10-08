US scientist John Hopfield and his British-Canadian colleague Geoffrey Hinton, known as the ‘godfather of artificial intelligence’, have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for their foundational work on enabling machine learning with artificial neural networks.

"This year's two Nobel Laureates in Physics have used tools from physics to develop methods that are the foundation of today's powerful machine learning," the academy said on their official X account.

“They have showed a completely new way for us to use computers to aid and to guide us to tackle many of the challenges our society faces.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in announcing the award, praised both scientists for “transformative contributions” that have enabled machine learning to process vast amounts of data and make decisions, much like the human brain.

Who are the two Nobel laureates?

As a professor emeritus at Princeton University, Hopfield, 91, is well-known for developing the Hopfield Network in the 1980s, which modelled associative memory using principles from physics.

His work was critical to understanding how neural networks can simulate memory and learning processes.

British-born Hinton, 76, a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, quit Google in 2023 after noticing computers could become smarter than people far sooner than he and other experts had expected.

Computer scientist and cognitive psychologist Hinton invented a method that can autonomously find properties in data and perform tasks such as identifying specific elements in pictures.

"I am flabbergasted, I had no idea this would happen, I am very surprised," Hinton told journalists, when asked how he felt about being a Nobel laureate.

"This will be comparable with the industrial revolution. Machine Learning will exceed people in intellectual abilities," he added.

Although he highlighted its several application areas, including healthcare, AI assistants, and improved work productivity, he also emphasised the potential danger of Machine Learning leading to situations where control could be lost.

The impact of their work

Hopfield and Hinton’s contributions are moving beyond theoretical research into practical applications that now touch daily life.

Hopfield network played a pivotal role in demonstrating how neural networks could mimic the brain’s way of processing and storing information.

Hinton extended the Hopfield network with the Boltzmann machine, which learns to recognise characteristic elements in data using statistical physics. This machine is trained by feeding it examples that are likely to emerge during its operation.

It can classify images or generate new examples based on its training, playing a major role in the development of machine learning.​