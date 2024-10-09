WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel yet to inform US on response plans for Iran’s strikes — report
According to US officials, Israel has not convened any information on its course of action or timing on retaliating to Iran's missile attack.
Israel yet to inform US on response plans for Iran’s strikes — report
Israeli officials have convened to review their response options. / Photo: AP
October 9, 2024

Israeli leaders have not yet briefed the United States on the specifics of their military response to last week’s Iranian ballistic missile attack, despite ongoing discussions between US military officials about potentially supporting Israel with intelligence or air strikes, two US officials have said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening to discuss possible responses to Iran’s missile strike, though Israel has not made a final decision on its course of action or timing, according to one former and two current officials familiar with the call, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli officials convened to review their response options, according to two US officials.

US sources indicated that while Israel has likely decided to retaliate, it is still refining its options through meetings held on Monday and Tuesday.

The potential responses under consideration include strikes on Iranian military and intelligence infrastructure, air defences, and energy facilities, though nuclear sites were reportedly not part of the discussions.

RelatedNeither Israel nor Iran likely able to sustain long-drawn war, say experts
Recommended

Israeli defence chief cancels US trip

Gallant was scheduled to meet Austin in Washington on Wednesday, a trip initiated by Gallant himself, but the meeting was postponed at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The three US officials expressed concern that Israel’s response to Iran could take place while Gallant was meeting with Austin.

Iran remains on high alert, bracing for a possible Israeli attack in response to an October 1 missile strike from Tehran. The attack has heightened regional tensions amid Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, now entering its second year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control