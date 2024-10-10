Rafael Nadal has announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following next month's Davis Cup finals.

“Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true," Nadal said in an announcement on social media on Thursday.

"I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way”.

Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during an unprecedented era he shared with his rivals in the so-called Big Three, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard indicated his decision to retire was related to persistent injury problems.

“The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations” Nadal said.

"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end."

Nadal’s unrelenting, physical style of play made him one of the greats of the game and the unquestioned King of Clay, the slow, red surface on which he claimed his record 14 French Open championships.