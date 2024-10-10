CULTURE
South Korea’s Han Kang wins Nobel Literature Prize
The literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers of style-heavy, story-light prose.
She won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for “The Vegetarian". / Photo: AP Archive
October 10, 2024

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called “her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy’s Nobel Committee, announced the prize in Stockholm on Thursday.

Han, 53, won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for “The Vegetarian,” an unsettling novel in which a woman’s decision to stop eating meat has devastating consequences.

Her novel “Human Acts” was an International Booker Prize finalist in 2018.

The literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers of style-heavy, story-light prose.

It has also been male-dominated, with just 17 women among its 119 laureates so far. The last woman to win was Annie Ernaux of France, in 2022.

Awards ceremonies

Six days of Nobel announcements opened on Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize.

Two founding fathers of machine learning — John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton — won the physics prize on Tuesday. On Wednesday, three scientists who discovered powerful techniques to decode and even design novel proteins were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 14.

The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the award’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

SOURCE:AP
