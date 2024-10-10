UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli fire on their headquarters in the south left two Blue Helmets injured, as they accused Israel of "repeatedly" hitting their positions.

"This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall," the mission said, using an acronym for the Israeli military.

UN peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under a 2006 Security Council mandate. Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701.

Here are some of the reactions to Israel's recent attack:

Türkiye

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s attacks targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"Israel's attack on UN forces, following its massacres of civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, is a manifestation of its perception that its crimes go unpunished . The international community is obligated to ensure that Israel abides by international law," a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The statement said Türkiye contributes to UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force with one corvette/frigate and five personnel stationed at the UN force’s headquarters.

It added that Türkiye will continue to bolster all initiatives that aim to foster peace in the region in line with international law.

EU

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell has condemned Israel's "inadmissible act, for which there is no justification,” adding that another "line has been dangerously crossed in Lebanon.”

“The EU reiterates its full support to UNIFIL, to its UNSC-mandated mission & its troops,” he added.

Finland

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo strongly reacted to Israel's military attacks, describing the firing at the UN troops as “highly condemnable,” and calling for a thorough investigation, national broadcaster Yle reported.

“The case is very serious,” he was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.