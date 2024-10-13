North Korea said it had ordered military units deployed near the border with South Korea to be prepared to shoot after claiming the South had sent unmanned drones carrying propaganda leaflets to Pyongyang.

Relations between the two Koreas are at a low point, with the North's leader Kim Jong-un declaring South Korea to be his country's "principal enemy" earlier this year.

Citing the North's defence ministry statement, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday that "the General Staff of the KPA issued a preliminary operation order on October 12 to the combined artillery units along the border... to get fully ready to open fire."

KPA stands for the Korean People's Army, the North's military.

The order was for "eight artillery brigades fully armed at full wartime strength on standby to open fire" until Sunday night at 8 pm (1100 GMT).

KCNA also said other units were ordered to "intensify monitoring on full alert" while "anti-air observation posts have been reinforced" in the capital city Pyongyang.