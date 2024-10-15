More than a year has passed since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza, and bodies of innocent Palestinians continue to pile up.

In the dystopian wasteland, where the rubble of concrete and twisted metal form mountains, the stench of death and gunpowder hang heavy.

So does grief.

Each person killed by Israel left behind their own stories, their dreams and hopes. Dry numbers can’t capture the tragedy and the unbearable pain of those who have survived.

But they do put the story of Gaza in context.

Out of over 42,000 people killed by Israeli bombs and bullets, over 900 families have been completely wiped off the face of the earth, the Palestinian Media Office in Gaza revealed last week.

“As part of the ongoing genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation army with full American support, the occupation army has exterminated 902 Palestinian families, erasing them from the civil registry by killing all their members during a year of genocide in Gaza,” the media office said a year into Israel’s ongoing war since October 7, 2023.

The official number of 42,000 plus dead, however, does not include thousands of others whose bodies are yet to be recovered, believed to be buried under millions of tonnes of rubble.

To put the numbers in perspective: the pre-war population in the besieged Palestinian enclave – barely 260 square kilometres – was an estimated 2.2 million.

Other numbers are as much staggering.

The media office said that the Israeli army “exterminated 1,364 Palestinian families by killing all their members, leaving only one individual per family, and similarly wiped out 3,472 Palestinian families, leaving just two individuals per family.”

Iman Amer Radwan, 47, is one of the two members left of her extended family to tell the story of the massacre that changed her life.

Her story is but a small chapter in the collective tragedy unfolding in Gaza.

The day that changed everything

Married to a Palestinian man from Jenin, Iman relocated to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, but her roots remained firmly planted in Gaza City, where her family stayed behind in the Tel al Hawa neighbourhood.

Iman’s father, Hajj Amer Hussein Radwan, 82, held a history degree from Beirut Arab University, class of 1974.

Her mother, Hajja Naima Radwan, 77, was a retired teacher and a heart patient who could not move on her own, relying on medication to survive.

Her brother, Hussein Amer Radwan, 38, had a master’s degree in management.

Also living with the family was a relative, Ramadan Abu Al-Khair, 52, when death came calling.

On the evening of October 9, 2023 – two days after Israel started the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, Iman spoke with her family over the phone. She urged them to leave their home and seek safety.

Her father’s words still echo in her mind: "We left our land once in 1948 and could never return. We will not repeat that and leave our homes this time, even if we would be buried in it."

Her brother Hussein shared the same sentiment, telling her, "We will not leave the house." Despite Iman’s pleas, the family stayed.

“My family’s building in Gaza was once destroyed in the 2014 war, and my father never cared about material losses,” Iman says.