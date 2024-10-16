A fuel tanker explosion in northern Nigeria has killed more than 140 people, a spokesperson for the national emergency agency said.

Victims were burnt to death on Tuesday trying to collect fuel that had spilled from the crashed vehicle in the town of Majia in Jigawa state.

Nura Abdullahi, a spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said on Wednesday "more than 140" people have been buried in a mass grave and warned the toll was likely to rise further.

The tanker exploded along the Kano-Hadejia expressway in the local government area of Taura in Jigawa state, police spokesperson Lawan Adamu said.

He added that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, with the tanker triggering a massive fire that burned until 3.15 am (0215GMT) on Wednesday.

The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state, and at least 50 of them were burned alive, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said.

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Africa's most populous nation, where roads can be poorly maintained and residents often look to siphon off fuel following accidents.

Fuel has become an even more precious commodity as Nigeria suffers its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The price of petrol has soared fivefold since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu scrapped subsidies last year, and there are often shortages.