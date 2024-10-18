Belgian authorities have said they launched an investigation into possible war crimes committed by a Belgian-Israeli soldier fighting for Israel in occupied Gaza.

The federal prosecutor's office said on Friday the probe focuses on a Belgian member of an elite unit of the Israeli military comprising several other dual passport holders.

"We have opened a file on possible war crimes," a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told AFP news agency.

The suspect, who has not been named, is said to be a man in his 20s from Brussels' upmarket suburb of Uccle.

'Brutal executions'

The investigation, officially opened on Wednesday, stems from the work of Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi.

Posting on X this month, Tirawi accused an Israeli sniper unit called "Refaim", or "Ghosts" in Hebrew, of "brutal executions of unarmed civilians".