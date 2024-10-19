Türkiye's president has reaffirmed the country's strong support for Palestine as Israel continues to conduct deadly attacks across the occupied territories and Gaza.

As the "enemy of oppressors and protector of the oppressed," Türkiye stands by Palestine in its "struggle for freedom and dignity against the network of genocide", Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting in Istanbul held with local officials on Saturday.

"The US, Europe and the UN Security Council have become mere toys in the hands of a ruthless murderer known as Netanyahu," Erdogan said, referring to Israel's prime minister.

Pointing to the child death toll in Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, he said, "20,000 children have died. Not one person has stepped forward to say, 'this is shameful'."

"Tens of thousands of women have died, and women's rights organisations have not uttered a word," he added.