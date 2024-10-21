Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, delivered different messages on the US campaign trail as they sought to win over undecided voters in the two weeks before Election Day.

Vice President Harris, campaigning alongside former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, argued on Monday that Trump, the former president, was a threat to democracy.

As the election draws closer, Harris has been sharpening her attacks on Trump's fitness for office, often calling him "unstable" or "unhinged" and questioning his temperament.

"In many, many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of him being president of the United States are brutally serious," Harris, 60, said at an event in Malvern in Pennsylvania, one of seven battleground states expected to decide the winner of the November 5 election.

Trump crisscrossed North Carolina on Monday to gin up support in the ultra-competitive state.

At one stop in the hurricane-battered mountains, he urged supporters to go to the polls despite the hardships they were facing.

While Harris was suggesting Trump was unfit for office, the former president was questioning the Biden administration's competence.

Trump renewed his criticisms of the emergency management agency FEMA and sought to relate to working-class supporters by praising his nonstop efforts on his own behalf.

"I've done 52 days without a day off, which a lot of these people would respect," Trump said at a lectern backed by rubble from massive floods that hit the area last month.