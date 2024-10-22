WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine drones target Russian alcohol plants, Russian officials say
The Biokhim plant, which primarily produces ethanol, was hit by a blast, although no casualties were reported.
Ukraine drones target Russian alcohol plants, Russian officials say
Russia's defence ministry said its air defence units destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones, but it did not mention Tambov in its tally. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 22, 2024

Ukraine overnight drone attacks caused an explosion and a fire at an ethanol manufacturing plant and damaged two other alcohol-producing enterprises in Russia, Russian officials said.

A blast shook the Biokhim biochemical plant in Russia's Tambov region on Tuesday, sparking a short-lived fire, Tambov governor Maxim Yegorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, Yegorov said.

Russia's defence ministry said its air defence units destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones, but it did not mention Tambov in its tally.

Biokhim in the Tambov region, some 450 km (280 miles) southeast of Moscow, is one of Russia's oldest manufacturers of "products of strategic importance for the state," chiefly ethanol, according to the company's website.

The governor of the Tula region, which borders Moscow to its north, said on Tuesday that a Ukraine drone attack damaged two distilleries, in the town of Yefremov and the village of Luzhkovskyi.

There were no injuries, Tula governor Dmitry Miliayev said on Telegram, adding the situation was "under control". It was not immediately clear how big the attacks were and Miliayev did not give any further details.

Recommended
RelatedUkraine blasts UN chief for accepting BRICS summit invitation in Russia

Separate attack

Another Ukraine drone attack damaged a boiler house and a non-residential building in Russia's western region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, its governor said.

There were no injuries as a result of the attack, Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kiev has often said that its air attacks inside Russia target infrastructure key to Russia's war efforts and are a response to Moscow's bombing of Ukrainian territory.

RelatedUAE to Russia: We are 'ready to help' resolve Ukraine crisis
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad