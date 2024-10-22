Washington, DC — With the 2024 US presidential election less than two weeks away, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race, nationally, but the outcome of the US presidency ultimately hinges on the voters from just seven swing states, not all 50.

In swing states, both contestants have a fair chance of victory. But how did the concept of swing states in US elections come into play?

"It is the product of several different features," David Schultz, who teaches political science and legal studies at Hamline University, told TRT World, in an exclusive interview.

He says the swing states are the product of the way Americans select the US president.

"We do not have a direct popular vote for the president. Instead, the president is picked by the Electoral College. The constitution gives each of the 50 states a certain number of electors whose votes are cast to pick the president, and to become president, one must win a majority of the electoral votes, which is now 270 electoral votes," says Schultz, who is also the co-editor of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter", a book that answers why some states swing in presidential elections.

In 48 out of the 50 states, he says, electoral votes are allocated in a winner-take-all fashion based upon the popular vote within a state.

"By winner take all we mean whoever wins the most popular vote in that state wins all the electoral votes."

Schultz says because of intense political polarisation and party loyalty, Democrats overwhelmingly vote for Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly vote for Republicans, adding there are very few undecided voters, or what are known as swing voters.

Related Trump and Harris court Arab American voters in Michigan's decisive showdown

Safe states and electoral votes

Across the US, because some states have more Democrats or Republicans, Schultz says what we have increasingly seen since the 1980s is that approximately 40 to now maybe 45 states are certain to vote for the Democrat or the Republican in the presidential election.

Then there are the safe states, such as New York and California for the Democrats, or Texas and Oklahoma for the Republicans.

"These states are not enough to win the presidency. The Democrats have a certain number of safe states and electoral votes. Republicans have a certain number of safe states and electoral votes," the expert says.

In the 2024 election, according to Schultz, there are only about six or so states that are truly in play — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and perhaps Nevada and North Carolina.

"The presidency comes down to a small handful of voters in these few swing states. As I argue it, 150,000 to 200,000 swing voters in a few swing counties in a few swing states will decide the next president of the United States," he says.

Over time, according to Schultz, the number of swing states has changed.

"We had more states in play a half century ago. But polarisation has really reduced the number of states in play," he argues.

Swing states in America have evolved over time.

At one point, he says, states such as Missouri, Florida, and Ohio were swing states but changes in demographics, changes in population and political attitudes in those states compared to the overall political attitudes in America have changed, thus producing different swing states.