At least 17 Palestinians, including children, have been killed in an Israeli strike on a school in Nuseirat camp in the central part of Gaza, where people displaced by the fighting were sheltering, Nuseirat's al-Awda hospital said.

The Israeli military claimed on Thursday it had hit a Hamas command and control centre embedded in a compound formerly used as a school in Nuseirat.

Hopes that the killing of Hamas politburo leader Yahya Sinwar might provide an opening for an end to the fighting have so far been disappointed despite an international chorus urging Israel to stop its brutal war and use the opportunity.

In the northern section of the enclave, where the area around the town of Jabalia has been the target of a weeks-long operation, the Israeli military said it had pushed a large number of Palestinians out of the area and detained over 200 civilians.

"Instead of achieving a ceasefire, war has restarted in northern Gaza. We are being besieged, starved, and hunted by the occupation from the air and from tanks," one Jabalia resident told Reuters via a chat app.

On Thursday, medics at the Indonesian Hospital, one of three facilities still operating in the area, said one of their colleagues was killed by Israeli fire and another detained on his way to work.

Health officials at the three hospitals, which say they have run out of medical, food and fuel supplies, refused Israeli calls to exit from facilities or leave patients unattended.

Uninhabitable northern Gaza