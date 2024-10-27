Screaming relatives of the Israelis killed in the Gaza war interrupted a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday during October 7 commemorations.

People shouted “Shame on you” and made a commotion, forcing Netanyahu to stop his speech.

Many Israelis blame Netanyahu for the failures that led to the attack and hold him responsible for not yet bringing home the remaining hostages.

Netanyahu stood motionless at a podium during the ceremony in West Jerusalem as audience members in the crowd shouted, interrupting him for more than a minute, according to a live broadcast of the speech.

One of the protesters repeatedly shouted, "My father was killed".

Public and diplomatic pressure has been on Netanyahu's administration to do more to strike a deal for securing the release of captives still held in Gaza.