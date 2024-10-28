Foreign Ministers of seven key countries including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, have released a statement condemning a controversial legislation that could halt Palestinian aid.

On Monday, Israel’s Knesset will discuss two bills aimed at ending the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) across the occupied West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, drawing increasing international concern.

The foreign ministers urged the Israeli government to "abide by its international obligations" and allow UNRWA to continue its work.

This appeal comes a day after 52 international aid agencies called on governments to exert diplomatic pressure on Israel, and consider sanctions if the legislation advances.

Ziad Issa of ActionAid UK, which coordinated the joint INGO statement, stressed upon the need for intervention by other states.

“Governments that fund UNRWA and support its mandate should engage in urgent advocacy with the Israeli government to halt this legislation from passing,” Issa, head of Women, Peace, and Security at the NGO UNRWA, told TRT World.

UNRWA has operated in the region since 1949, providing healthcare, education, and social services to over two million Palestinians - responsibilities that Israel, as the occupying force, is obliged to fulfill. The two proposed bills seek to strip UNRWA of its operational capacity in Israel and to revoke a 1967 agreement that permits its presence, effectively isolating the agency and removing diplomatic protections for its staff.

The joint statement from aid agencies called this legislative move a “reckless” attempt to dismantle a cornerstone of humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Issa further emphasised that, “The immediate loss would be devastating for Palestinians who depend on UNRWA for health services, education, food security, sanitation, and protection. This closure would create a massive service gap that INGOs, including ActionAid, could not address.”

On chances of bills being passed, Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, has stated that his party will only support bills that receive government backing, suggesting that the ultimate fate of these proposals may rest in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hands.

Netanyahu’s decision is critical, as he balances domestic political pressure against the potential international backlash, including the risk of strained relations with the United States, which has already warned that curtailing UNRWA’s activities could impact military aid to Israel.