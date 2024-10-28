The world's largest sovereign wealth fund is falling short on its own climate expectations by failing to vote in support of key shareholder resolutions during this year's AGM season, a non-governmental organisation said.

The $1.8 trillion fund pools the Nordic state's revenue from oil and gas production. Since 2022 it aims for the 9,000 companies it invests in to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement.

As part of its strategy, the fund's management, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), sets expectations to corporate boards on climate change and votes at annual general meetings on the issue.

It says it engages with companies in multiple ways, including via voting on shareholder proposals, and in severe cases can divest from companies if they fail to respond.

The fund is failing short, however, on that ambition, according to a new report by Norwegian NGO Framtiden i vare hender (Future in our Hands) reviewed by Reuters ahead of its release on Monday.

The report analysed the fund's voting record on 21 climate resolutions at 17 companies during this year's annual general meetings season, including at Shell, BP and TotalEnergies.

It found the fund voted against 17 out of 21 climate resolutions deemed important to support by three climate lobby groups, instead aligning with recommendations from the management of the companies concerned. The fund supported the remaining four.

'Inconsistent' when it comes to climate crisis