Global greenhouse gas levels surged to a new record in 2023, locking the planet into a path of rising temperatures for years ahead, according to a new report published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

WMO’s annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin on Monday found that carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations have increased 11.4 percent in 20 years.

"Another year. Another record. This should set alarm bells ringing among decision-makers. We are clearly off track to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below 2°C and aiming for 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said.

Saulo added: "Every part per million and every fraction of a degree temperature increase has a real impact on our lives and our planet."

Data from the WMO’s Global Atmosphere Watch network shows that the globally averaged surface concentration of CO2 reached 420 parts per million (ppm) in 2023. Methane and nitrous oxide concentrations also increased sharply, reaching 1,934 parts per billion (ppb) and 336.9 ppb, respectively.

These figures mark a 151, 265, and 125 percent rise from pre-industrial levels for CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide, according to the WMO.

The WMO report recorded the atmospheric CO2 increase for 2023 was 2.3 ppm, higher than in 2022 but slightly below the previous three years. This increase marks the 12th consecutive year with CO2 levels rising by more than 2 ppm annually, it said.