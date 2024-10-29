Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it has chosen cleric Naim Qassem to lead the Lebanese fighting group after the killing of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike on a Beirut suburb in late September.

The group said in a statement that Hezbollah’s decision-making Shura Council elected Qassem, 71, as its new secretary-general and vowed to continue Nasrallah’s policies “until victory is achieved.”

Since Nasrallah's death as part of an Israeli offensive that took out many of Hezbollah's senior officials, the white-turbaned cleric with a grey beard has often been the public face of the Lebanese group.

He is one of its founding members but is widely seen by supporters as lacking his predecessor's oratory skills.

In a televised speech earlier this month, Qassem, who carries the clerical title of sheikh, claimed Hezbollah's military capabilities were intact after Nasrallah's assassination and warned Israelis they will only suffer further as fighting continues.

'Igniting war in Lebanon'