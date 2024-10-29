By outlawing the United Nations' top aid agency to Palestine, Israel has cut the "lifeline" of millions of Palestinians across the occupied territories, officials have said.

This week, Israel's Knesset passed two bills barring the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from conducting any operations within its deemed territories, including Palestinian lands.

The laws, which will take effect within three months, will dismantle the agency's 70-year strong extensive humanitarian support system for Palestinians.

"UNRWA is a lifeline that supports 2.5 million Palestinians across occupied Palestinian territories. Stopping its operations will deny millions of refugees their day-to-day humanitarian needs," Dr Suhad Bishara, the legal director for Adalah, an independent organisation promoting human rights in Israel, told TRT World.

But the ban on the relief agency runs deeper than suspending basic aid for people most in need. Experts suggest it extends to the very core of the Palestinian cause - the right of return.

Condemnation spreading

Since 1949, UNRWA has worked to offer food security, education and health services to Palestinians, services that should be handled by Israel as the occupying power, under international law. It runs over 384 schools, 65 clinics across the occupied West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

"Because of the dire situation in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis that's resulted from the war, UNRWA's role has been more vital than ever," Bishara said. Several international humanitarian organisations like Oxfam and Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) have echoed Bishara's criticism of Israel's decision.

Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam's Regional Director, warned in a statement: "Piece by piece, Israel is systematically dismantling Gaza's autonomy and livability for Palestinians. The agency has long been a lifeline, and its shutdown will lead to more suffering and forced displacement."

Rohan Talbot of MAP echoed this sentiment in a statement sent to TRT World, saying Israel's actions represent "an all-out war on Palestinians. The continued failure by the UK government to meaningfully counteract this rank illegality and protect Palestinians from Israel's atrocities is inexcusable. This complicity must end."

Although the UK's new Labour government dropped its objection of the International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued against Netanhayu in May this year, and backed reinstating funding for UNRWA over the summer, it's still considered by many human rights activists to be "complicit" in the ongoing war.

The UK has been supplying £487 million in arms sales to Israel since 2015, and only 30 out of 350 arms export licences have been suspended. Additionally, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has announced developing more trade deals with the country.

International concerns

But last night Starmer joined other world leaders from Germany, Spain, and the United States in voicing "grave concerns" about the Knesset's UNRWA decision.

He warned that the legislation could imperil the entire humanitarian response in Gaza.