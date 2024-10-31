October 31, 2024
At least seven people were killed and dozens injured when a seaside bridge collapsed in the Maluku Island region in eastern Indonesia, local media has reported.
Hundreds of people were gathered on an old bridge to welcome a local politician to Banda Island when suddenly the bridge collapsed, the Jakarta Globe reported on Thursday.
The politician was scheduled to address a public gathering in connection with upcoming local elections.
People injured by the collapse were taken to a local hospital.
SOURCE:AA