Pakistan has expressed “surprise” over the Chinese ambassador’s statement on security issues in the South Asian country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Thursday that the statement by Ambassador Jiang Zaidong “does not reflect Islamabad and Beijing diplomatic tradition.”

“Islamabad is fully aware of Beijing's concern over attacks on Chinese nationals and the Pakistani government has shared the investigation into the attacks with China,” Baloch told a news conference in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, Jiang said such attacks were “unacceptable” for Beijing, news website Matrix Media reported.

Baloch called the Chinese envoy's response "surprising."

Related Suicide bombing kills at least 8 people in Pakistan

Recent attack