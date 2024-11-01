Multiple Israeli state ministries have announced the suspension of ties with daily Haaretz after the newspaper’s publisher described Palestinians as "freedom fighters."

This decision late Thursday came after Haaretz owner Amos Schocken made the comments in London last Sunday, which sparked controversy within Israeli political circles.

Israeli news outlet Israel Hayom reported that an Interior Ministry directive includes halting cooperation with Haaretz due to Schocken's remarks. The ministry has demanded an apology from Schocken for his description of Palestinians.

In a subsequent press conference, Schocken expressed regret for his comments, stating: “I have reconsidered my words … As for [Palestinian resistance group] Hamas, they are not freedom fighters.”

In his original remarks, Schocken criticised the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that it “doesn't care about imposing a cruel apartheid regime on the Palestinian population. It dismisses the costs of both sides for defending the settlements while fighting the Palestinian freedom fighters, that Israel calls terrorists."

He referred to the situation in Gaza as a "second Nakba" – the “catastrophe” of the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians in 1948, when Israel was founded – and called for sanctions on Israel, claiming that this is the only way to achieve a Palestinian state.

Following Schocken's remarks, the Israeli Culture Ministry announced it would immediately cease all advertising and collaborations with Haaretz.

'If it looks like ethnic cleansing, it probably is'