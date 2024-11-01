President Emmanuel Macron has finally acknowledged that Larbi Ben M'hidi, a key figure in Algeria's War of Independence against France, had been killed by French soldiers after his arrest in 1957, the French presidency said.

"He recognised today that Larbi Ben M'hidi, a national hero for Algeria... was killed by French soldiers," the presidency said on Friday on the 70th anniversary of the revolt that sparked the war, in a new gesture of reconciliation by Macron towards the former colony.

France's more than a century-long colonisation of Algeria and the viciously fought 1954-62 war of in dependence have left deep scars on both sides.

In recent years, Macron has made several gestures towards reconciliation while stopping short of issuing any apology for French imperialism.

Since coming to power in 2017, Macron has sought "to look at the history of colonisation and the Algerian War in the face, with the aim of creating a peaceful and shared memory", the presidency said.

Ben M'hidi was one of six founding members of the National Liberation Front (FLN) that launched the revolt against French rule that led to the war.