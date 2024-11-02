Saturday, November 2, 2024

2043 GMT — Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called Gaza ceasefire proposals a “smokescreen" as they do not include an end to the Israeli war or withdrawal from the enclave.

Senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq said ceasefire proposals floated in recent days don’t include an end to the Israeli assault, withdrawal from Gaza, or the return of displaced Palestinians to their areas.

"We are positively engaged with any proposals and ideas that ensure the cessation of aggression and the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza,” he added.

Rishq accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using the negotiations as “a cover to continue his aggression.”

“The role-swapping game between the occupation and the US administration is ongoing in Lebanon, just as it is in Gaza,” he said.

More updates 👇

1932 GMT — More Israeli soldiers died in northern Gaza, army says

Two more Israeli soldiers died in northern Gaza, the army has said, noting that troops served with the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion.

Another soldier was seriously injured in the same incident, added the army, without providing further details.

The two deaths brought to 780 the total number of Israeli soldiers died since the beginning of Israel’s invasion in Gaza, according to military figures released by the army.

1923 GMT — Lebanon to file UN complaint over Israel’s abduction of Lebanese citizen

Lebanon has said that it will file a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding the Israeli abduction of a Lebanese citizen.

A Lebanese citizen was kidnapped on Friday in a suspected Israeli naval operation in Batroun, about 30 kilometers north of Beirut.

Lebanese authorities said that the abductee was a sea captain, denying that he was a Hezbollah commander.

A statement by Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office said the premier instructed his Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib to file a UN complaint over the abduction.

The statement said Mikati contacted Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to be briefed on the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the case.

1855 GMT — US warns Iran that it won't be able to restrain Israel if it attacks again: report

The US has warned Iran in recent days against launching another attack on Israel, adding Washington will not be able to restrain Israel if it attacks again, Axios reported on Saturday, citing a US official and a former Israeli official.

1750 GMT –– Israeli attacks kill 71 in Lebanon as death toll nears 3,000

Israeli air strikes killed at least 71 people and injured 169 others on Friday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the new fatalities brought to 2,968 the number of people killed in Israeli attacks in the country since October 2023, while 13,319 others were injured.

1740 GMT –– Israel army official says 'Hezbollah operative' seized in Lebanon commando raid

An Israeli military official said that naval commandos had captured a "senior Hezbollah operative" in the Lebanese coastal city of Batroun and brought him to Israel for investigation.

"In the Lebanese town of Batroun, a senior operative of Hezbollah, who serves as an expert in his field, was apprehended," the official said. "The operative has been transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being investigated."

1712 GMT –– Israeli drone strike kills 6 people in central Gaza

Six people were killed on Saturday evening in an Israeli drone strike in central Gaza, a medical source said.

A child was among the victims in the attack that targeted a gathering of civilians near the entrance of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

1708 GMT –– 1 killed, 15 injured as Israeli jets strike residential apartment in southern Beirut

At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured in an Israeli air strike in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli strike targeted a residential apartment in Galerie Semaan neighborhood in southern Beirut, a ministry statement said.

1705 GMT –– UNIFIL denies involvement in kidnap of Lebanese sea captain north of Beirut

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) denied any involvement in the kidnap of a Lebanese man in a suspected Israeli raid north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

“UNIFIL has not been involved in facilitating any kidnapping or other violation of Lebanese sovereignty,” deputy spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said in a statement.

“Disinformation and false rumors are irresponsible and put peacekeepers at risk,” she warned.

Lebanese security forces said Saturday that authorities were investigating whether Israel was involved in a naval operation during which a man was kidnapped in Batroun, about 30 kilometres north of Beirut on Friday.

1608 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli base as Hamas ambushes army in Gaza

The Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed a rocket attack on an Israeli military intelligence base in Tel Aviv.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted the Glilot military base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv with a barrage of rockets.

The Glilot military base is a key intelligence facility and home to the army’s Unit 8200, responsible for intelligence gathering within the military's intelligence division.

Meanwhile, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that they had killed and injured Israeli soldiers, targeting their military vehicles in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Qassam reported hitting an Israeli D9 bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell and targeting a group of Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive near Al-Fakhoura School, west of Jabalia camp.

The brigades also said they detonated a pre-rigged house targeting an Israeli foot patrol, resulting in further casualties near the same area.

1600 GMT –– 2 Palestinians killed, several injured in Israeli strikes in war-torn Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in two Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to witnesses.

An Israeli drone opened fire on a group of civilians in the northern city of Jabalia, killing one Palestinian and injuring several others, witnesses said.

Another Palestinian was killed and several people were injured in an Israeli shelling that targeted a group of Palestinians near a clinic in Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, they added.

1550 GMT –– Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response

An attack on a central Israeli town early Saturday injured 11 people as Iran's supreme leader vowed a punishing response to Israel's attack last week.

The predawn strike on Tira, which followed air raid sirens across central Israel, was one of several barrages fired from Lebanon early in the day. Many of the projectiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, while others landed in unpopulated areas.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said 11 people were hurt by shrapnel and glass shards in a direct strike on a building in Tira, a predominantly Israeli Arab town. Footage showed significant damage to the roof and top floor of the three-story building and cars below.

1543 GMT –– Thousands march to US Embassy in London to demand end to complicity in Israel’s genocide

Thousands of people held a rally in the British capital to protest Israeli genocide and demand a total halt of arms shipment to Israel.

A large crowd first staged a die-in protest outside Downing Street, where the Prime Minister's Office is located, to commemorate more than 42,000 Palestinians who have been killed by Israel since October last year.

Later, the protesters started the march from Whitehall to the US Embassy by shouting pro-Palestinian slogans, including "Free Palestine."

1537 GMT –– Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza

Cairo is hosting meetings between Fatah and Hamas to discuss forming a committee to run Gaza as part of post-war plans, a senior Egyptian security source has told Egypt's state affiliated Al Qahera News TV.

The move is part of Egypt's mediation efforts involving Palestinian and Israeli parties to reach a ceasefire and expand humanitarian aid access.

The source also said that Hamas insists that talks should lead to a comprehensive agreement that secures an end to the war, and also achieves a hostages-for-prisoners swap deal.

1456 GMT –– 3 children injured in Israeli strike during polio vaccination in Gaza City

Three Palestinian children were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a medical clinic during a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza City, witnesses said.

Witnesses said a quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on the Sheikh Radwan Clinic in northern Gaza City as children gathered to receive a second dose of polio vaccine.

The second phase of the polio vaccination campaign started Saturday morning in Gaza City, excluding northern Gaza, where the Israeli army has launched a deadly onslaught since last month.

1325 GMT — Israeli commandos allegedly capture Hezbollah naval official 200 km inside Lebanon: Report

An elite Israeli commando unit advanced approximately 200 kilometres (about 124 miles) into Lebanese territory, capturing a prominent official allegedly linked to the Hezbollah group’s naval forces, Israel's Maariv newspaper reported Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lebanese security forces are investigating a maritime attack conducted by unidentified armed individuals who reportedly kidnapped an individual from the beach of Batroun in northern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported Saturday that the incident took place early Friday morning, citing residents who said an unknown military force conducted a beach-landing operation at Batroun.

The fully equipped group allegedly moved to a beachfront residence and abducted a Lebanese national before escaping by sea on speedboats.

1215 GMT — Israel kills 55 more people in Gaza as death toll exceeds 43,300