Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense has released video testimonies of child soldiers that the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation kidnapped and manipulated to use in its ranks.

"The PKK/YPG terror group kidnapped and forcibly used these children in its activities through lies, threats, blackmail, torture and other immoral methods," the ministry said in an official statement released on X on Saturday.

"They tell children in Syria that they are fighting against Daesh to deceive and lure them," said one, who fled the group and is now seeking refuge in Türkiye. After spending two months with the group, he became aware of their lies and decided to flee.

Another child recruit recalled that many wanted to escape. "When they caught them, they tortured and persecuted them," he told Turkish authorities.

"I was missing my family a lot. When I wanted to go to my family, they wouldn't let me. I was crying all the time," he added.

UN reports from 2022 confirmed how thousands of children have been kidnapped by the terror group, forced into its ranks, and abused by its top ringleaders.

