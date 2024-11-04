WORLD
2 MIN READ
Women, children among 24 dead in boat tragedy near Comoros Islands
The UN agency citing survivors said the boat carried around 30 people from different nationalities, among them seven women, four minors aged six and two, and two infants.
Women, children among 24 dead in boat tragedy near Comoros Islands
The IOM said the boat was deliberately capsized by traffickers between Anjouan and Mayotte on Friday night. / Photo: AA
November 4, 2024

At least 24 people have died after their boat sank off the coast of Comoros Islands, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The UN agency said on Monday that women, children, and infants were among the victims of the incident.

The IOM said the boat was deliberately capsized by traffickers between Anjouan and Mayotte on Friday night.

The UN agency citing survivors said the boat carried around 30 people from different nationalities, among them seven women, four minors aged six and two, and two infants.

Five survivors were rescued by fishermen on Saturday morning, according to the IOM.

Recommended

The accident follows two similar tragedies in the same area in the last three months.

In September, a boat with 12 people on board including two children and an expectant mother left the coast of Anjouan and never reached Mayotte while in August eight people lost their lives in a similar incident, including a 12-year-old boy.

“Thousands of people have died on this migration route in an attempt to reach the disputed island of Mayotte, island of the archipelago of Comoros and a French department since 2011," the UN said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions