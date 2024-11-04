At least 24 people have died after their boat sank off the coast of Comoros Islands, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The UN agency said on Monday that women, children, and infants were among the victims of the incident.

The IOM said the boat was deliberately capsized by traffickers between Anjouan and Mayotte on Friday night.

The UN agency citing survivors said the boat carried around 30 people from different nationalities, among them seven women, four minors aged six and two, and two infants.

Five survivors were rescued by fishermen on Saturday morning, according to the IOM.