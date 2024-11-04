Regardless of the outcome of the 2024 United States presidential election, the experiment of American democracy is in jeopardy. The challenges go beyond this election or the choice of personalities who may get elected.

The US Constitution's first three words are "We the people."

They reflected a lot of promise and hope in 1787, when America's constitutional framers first drafted the document. At the time of the drafting, no country in the world was a democracy.

They were all kingdoms, monarchies, or other forms of government where certainly the people did not rule. As American historian James McGregor Burns said, America was an experiment, an experiment in popular rule.

Moreover, as Benjamin Franklin exited Constitutional Hall in Philadelphia, he was asked what kind of country the framers had created, and he allegedly yelled back "A republic, if you can keep it."

But at the same time, John Jay, one of the principal founders of America, said that "The people who own the country ought to govern it." Franklin versus Jay capture the duality of American democracy.

Who are 'the people?'

"We the People" from the Constitution was not inclusive.

The framers were slave holders, merchants, and land barons. They hardly represented the people. The document they produced allowed for slavery, treating them as three-fifths of a person.

Women were second-class citizens with few rights. There was no right to vote. The Electoral College picked the president of the United States.

Yet, as former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall said, our flawed democracy improved over time. It took 27 constitutional amendments, a civil war, and a civil rights movement, for the promise of "We the people" to become more inclusive, but still not fulfilled.

End of international consensus

There is much to admire in American democracy. There is enormous prosperity and personal freedom for most, and a sense of opportunity that draws immigrants from around the world. For more than 80 years it has been the American century, as journalist Henry Luce once called it.

The US has been the beacon of democracy across the world. Throughout the Cold War and into the present, it was the leader of freedom and the guarantor of a rules-based international order.

The US may no longer be the dominant power it was, and some even see it in decline, or at least facing serious challenges.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the breakup of the USSR in 1991, the US became, at least temporarily, the sole surviving superpower. But now, more than 30 years later, the world is vastly different.

