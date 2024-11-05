As Americans prepare to vote on Election Day, officials are calling for patience as they tally ballots in what could be a historically close presidential race — and warning that it could take days to find out who has won.

US citizens don't vote directly for a president, but rather for 538 electors who will choose the president, a system called the Electoral College.

Each state casts its Electoral College votes for the candidate that won its popular vote. Bigger states, with more representatives in the US Congress, get a larger share of the 538 Electoral College votes on offer.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, will be vying to get to the all-important 270 votes that pushes them past the halfway mark and guarantees them the keys to the Oval Office.

But with this year's race going down to the wire, experts point to a growing risk of delays and complications like legal challenges over the vote count.

Over 82 million people have voted ahead of Tuesday, over half of the total ballots cast in 2020.

How long is the count?

The first polls close at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (2300 GMT), but when the race is tight, it could take days before a victor is projected.

In 2020, US media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner on Saturday, November 7, although polls closed the Tuesday before.

In 2016 and 2012, voters had a shorter wait.

After votes are cast, local election officials, who may be appointed or elected, process and count them. Tallying methods vary from one location to the next.

Many states have changed election laws to allow mail-in or overseas votes to be prepared for counting ahead of Election Day, although Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have not made similar changes.

Both are battlegrounds that could swing towards either party. With mail-in ballots not allowed to be processed until November 5, this could slow counting.

Especially close vote counts can also trigger recounts.