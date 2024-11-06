Washington, DC — Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race to win the White House. Opinion polls suggest the contest is too close to call.

Trump said he would be prepared to concede defeat after Tuesday's vote "if it's a fair election."

Some voters shared with TRT World how they would feel if their pick doesn't win.

"I would accept it. It would be frustrating, personally speaking if Harris does lose. But I'm personally grounded enough to get myself to a place where I can accept the reality," Donald Dismukejr, a data analyst, told TRT World, inWashington, DC.

Dismukejr said he has been voting consistently for Democrats in US presidential elections.

In what is shaping up to be a historic election, the US presidential election is seeing many Muslim voters expressing their outrage over US support for the Israeli war in besieged Gaza.

Many Muslims have announced support for Trump, who on Monday claimed his campaign is building a "record-breaking" coalition of Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan, saying they are drawn by his promise of peace.

Asked about her response if her candidate Trump loses, a white voter who did not want to share her name, told TRT World in the US capitalthat"Trump is a man of God. God is going to use him ... it will lead to a civil war, enough innocent blood has been shed."

She said she cannot accept Trump's loss, saying "the decision has already been made by God, victory is ours. It'll be a tsunami, not a landside, but a tsunami."

'Our voices will be silenced again'

Analysts say the deeply polarised environment has raised concerns that the election could spark political violence, with extremist groups and partisan factions potentially exploiting these divisions.