As the early projections for the 2024 US presidential election have started to appear in news media, Americans are divided on a range of issues and whoever will lead them next – Donald Trump or Kamala Harris – the country is heading toward an unchartered territory.

From a growing social discord to economic disillusionment to offshore entanglements, the new US president’s approach towards fixing the country’s domestic and foreign policy problems will have a cascading effect, impacting countries as far as the Middle East and Europe.

Sandip Ghose, an India-based US foreign policy analyst, says that Washington has intensified global divisions due to inherent contradictions in its domestic policymaking, which ultimately reflect in the country’s conduct in the rest of the world.

“Polarisation today is a reality worldwide. Much of it, I would say, stems from the American so-called democratic liberal ecosystem, which dominates global discourse and deeply penetrates various societies,” Ghose tells TRT World.

The feeling of entrapment is palpable amongst a large number of Americans in light of racial inequality, culture wars and eroding trust in public institutions, creating echo chambers that feed polarisation, Ghose adds.

Too much complicity

Regional conflicts such as the one between Russia and Ukraine have divided the American public, with US presidential candidate Trump campaigning to limit American involvement in offshore wars and bringing their soldiers home.

In Ukraine, while substantial funds have been poured into countering Russia, Trump and much of his Republican base have been vocal critics of Democrats-led Washington for draining US finances at the cost of the country’s welfare.

Meanwhile, the US's unyielding support for Israel in its genocidal war on Gaza has ignited significant backlash from the international community, taking the shine off America’s carefully cultivated image of being the torchbearer of human rights. A large number of Americans have begun to view the US as complicit in Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Since October 7 last year, the US has spent at least $22.76 billion on military aid to Israel and related regional operations, including $4.86 billion specifically for the US operations in the area.

The US military presence has expanded from 34,000 to 50,000 personnel across 19 Middle East locations, including warships and aircraft.

The continued military and financial backing for Israel by Washington and its officials constitutes “conspiracy to commit genocide” and “complicity in genocide” under Article 3 of the 1948 Genocide Convention.