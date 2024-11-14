Washington, DC — Before Aya Z Shawwa, in her late 60s, fled Gaza for Egypt in April, she witnessed the horror of war as Israeli bombs flattened her relatives’ homes in Khan Younis city. The February bombardment killed 35 members of her close and extended family.

Residents digging through the debris of mangled steel and pulverised cement found bodies — some entirely bloodied, many with severed limbs, and others crushed beneath the weight of tonnes of concrete.

"Israel destroyed their houses above their heads," Shawwa tells TRT World in a phone interview from Egypt. "From elders, youngsters, and women to children from my brother’s family and his children and grandchildren, Israel spared nobody."

In its genocidal war against the besieged Palestinians in Gaza since October last year, Israel has extensively used and tested US-supplied weapons. These include the less accurate dumb bombs, bunker busters that penetrate hardened structures before exploding, cluster bombs, JDAMs, and even highly combustible white phosphorus.

The US has also provided Israel with thousands of guided bombs, missiles, fighter jets, attack helicopters, and drones, which have been used in the war that has killed nearly 44,000 Palestinians, wounded over 100,000, destroyed homes and hospitals, and displaced most of Gaza's 2.4 million residents. Analysts argue this is just a conservative estimate and the accurate death toll could be higher.

Now, with Tel Aviv extending its aggression into Lebanon, and both US Presidential Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump opposing arms embargo on Israel, American Senator Bernie Sanders plans to introduce Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRD) that would block the sale of certain offensive US weapons to Israel. The JRD is the only mechanism available to US Congress to prevent an arms sale from advancing.

"There is no longer any doubt that Netanyahu’s extremist government is in clear violation of US and international law as it wages a barbaric war against the Palestinian people in Gaza," Sanders said in a powerful statement on Wednesday.

He said Israel has conducted its war on besieged Gaza almost entirely with American weapons and $18 billion in US taxpayer dollars.

"Israel has dropped US-provided 2,000-pound bombs into crowded neighbourhoods, killed hundreds of civilians to take out a handful of Hamas fighters, and made little effort to distinguish between civilians and combatants. These actions are immoral and illegal," he said.

Sanders added the US cannot continue to be complicit in Israel’s war by supplying more military aid and weaponry to the Netanyahu regime, urging Congress to act immediately to block the arms sales.

100 organisations urge Senators to act