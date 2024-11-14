Voting began on Thursday in Sri Lanka’s parliamentary elections, with polling stations across the country opening at 7 am local time (0130GMT).

Over 17 million voters are eligible to participate, choosing among more than 8,000 candidates competing for 225 parliamentary seats.

A majority of 113 seats is required to form the government.< /p>

Election Commission Chairman R.L.A.M. Rathnayake urged voters to come early as the Meteorology Department warned of heavy afternoon rains that could impact voter turnout.