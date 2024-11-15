WORLD
4 MIN READ
Indian chess prodigy: A toddler mesmerises grandmaster Carlsen
Anish Sarkar achieves an impressive FIDE rating, earning the title of the youngest-rated chess player.
Indian chess prodigy: A toddler mesmerises grandmaster Carlsen
Anish Sarkar's wins included beating two rated players, showing remarkable composure for a toddler. / Photo: AFP
November 15, 2024

At just three years old, Anish Sarkar from Kolkata has made history by earning a remarkable FIDE rating of 1555.

A FIDE rating is an international ranking that gauges a player’s skill, with scores typically ranging from 1000–1200 for beginners to over 2500 for elite grandmasters.

Anish’s rating of 1555 at such a young age is an extraordinary feat, as most players don’t reach that level until they are much older.

Born in January 2021, Anish was introduced to chess through YouTube videos. Although his parents initially showed him children’s programs, it was chess content that sparked his interest.

By his third birthday, his fascination had grown, prompting his parents to buy him a chess set, which quickly became his favourite hobby.

‘His dedication is commendable’

Anish’s competitive journey started with the West Bengal U9 Championship, where he played opponents up to six years older. He scored an impressive 5.5 out of 8 points and placed 24th out of 140 participants.

His wins included beating two rated players, showing remarkable composure for a toddler.

A week later, he competed in the West Bengal U13 Championship, fulfilling the requirements for an official FIDE rating of 1555, recorded on November 1. This achievement makes Anish the world’s youngest-rated chess player, though his parents emphasise his enjoyment over the numbers.

While his achievements have drawn praise, Anish’s rise to recognition is also the result of discipline.

Recommended
RelatedTürkiye's young chess team earns 2nd place in FIDE Under-16 Chess Olympiad

The toddler has now been put in a special group led by India's second-ever Grandmaster, Dibyendu Barua.

Grandmaster Barua notes the young player’s focus: “He trains for seven to eight hours in a special group. His dedication is commendable for someone so young.”

Despite the structured training and media attention, Anish’s parents insist there’s no pressure on him.

“We just want him to enjoy himself and pursue what he loves,” his mother said in an interview.

Recently, Anish had the opportunity to meet his chess idol, Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, during the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata on November 12. Carlsen described Anish’s early accomplishments as “very impressive” and advised him to focus on enjoying the game rather than worrying about ratings or titles.

"First of all, it's amazing to see the level he's at. My nephew is turning 4, he's a bright young child, but I don't see him getting a rating of 1500 anytime soon," Carlsen said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

"It is very impressive. Most of all, try to enjoy as much as you can. Don't think about ratings, results, titles, and so on. They will come automatically; just do what you love," he said.

RelatedChess world's cheating controversy, explained
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe