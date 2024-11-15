America’s anti-establishment President-elect Donald Trump has made another shocking move by nominating RFK Jr., a member of America’s powerful Kennedy political dynasty, to lead the country's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Kennedy has been known for his unorthodox views on vaccines and once he said that “there is no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective”. On Covid vaccines, he said he found them “deadliest vaccines ever made.” He even threatened to fire hundreds of employees of the National Institutes of Health, a subdepartment he will oversee if he is confirmed by the Congress.

Though US media has framed him as someone who doesn’t believe in vaccines, Kennedy denies that he is anti-vaccine.

Kennedy’s health policies, promoted under the familiar slogan “Make America Healthy Again!”, have left over 80,000 employees in the HHS bureaucracy – spanning 13 separate divisions – worried about their job security.

But for vaccine sceptics like Trump and his supporters, Kennedy is the best fit to run the department with an annual budget of $1.7 trillion, which funds three critical institutions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Against vaccines?

Kennedy, an environmental activist and lawyer, who changed his political orientation from Democrat to Independent last year, founded the Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit, opposing official public health programs like vaccination and fluoridation of drinking water. In June, he restated his longtime claim that vaccines can lead to autism in children.

Many health experts say that Kennedy’s nonprofit spreads misinformation, which can put the lives of children in danger if they are not vaccinated on time. Experts point out different studies, which showed that vaccines have not led to autism.

But Trump, who nominated other controversial figures like former Congressman Matt Gaetz for the post of attorney general and Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defence secretary, finds Kennedy a good pitch for the HHS. Gaetz is under a FBI investigation on sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls and Hegseth suggested a “crusade” against Islam in defence of “Judeo-Christian values.”

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump said, after his announcement of the Kennedy nomination.