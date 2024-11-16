WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indian hospital fire kills newborn babies, raises safety concerns
Deadly fire at a neonatal ICU in India has exposed serious flaws in the country's healthcare system as the loss of 10 lives has ignited a national debate on fire safety and hospital standards.
Indian hospital fire kills newborn babies, raises safety concerns
The loss of 10 precious lives has ignited a national debate on fire safety and hospital standards. / Photo: AFP
November 16, 2024

A fire tore through a neonatal intensive care unit in a hospital in northern India, killing 10 newborn babies and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

The fire occurred late Friday at a hospital in Jhansi city in India's Uttar Pradesh state.

Officials said the blaze spread quickly through the ward, where 55 infants were being treated.

According to Bimal Kumar Dubey, a local official, forty-five babies were rescued and are receiving medical care.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze. Brajesh Pathak, the state's deputy chief minister, visited the hospital and met with families on Saturday.

He pledged government support for the victims’ families and promised a thorough investigation. “We will identify those responsible for this tragedy and take strict action.

The government stands with families during this difficult time,” he said. When the firefighters arrived, the ward was engulfed in flames and plumes of smoke.

Rescuers had to break through windows to reach the newborn babies.

Eyewitnesses said the rescue operation began about 30 minutes after the fire erupted, delaying evacuation efforts.

RelatedFire at hospital kills more than a dozen Covid patients in India's Gujarat
Recommended

Safety regulations

The accident has raised questions over the hospital’s safety measures.

While fire alarms had been installed in the intensive care unit, parents and witnesses said they did not activate during the blaze.

Hospital staff acted only after they saw signs of smoke and fire.

“If the safety alarm had worked, we could have acted sooner and saved more lives,” said Naresh Kumar, a parent who lost his baby.

Akhtar Hussain, whose son was rescued and is receiving treatment in an adjacent ward, agreed that the tragedy could have been prevented if the hospital had better safety protocols.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment in the country also leads to deaths.

RelatedTragic fires kill children at Indian amusement park, newborns in hospital
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe